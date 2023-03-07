WWE Has Begun Sending Feelers for Hall of Fame Inductions

With just under one month until WWE WrestleMania 39, WWE has yet to announce any talent for the Hall of Fame Class of 2023. This is somewhat of an uncharacteristic move for the company, as the WWE Hall of Fame class usually includes anywhere from five to ten acts. Beyond that, WWE typically begins rolling out the inductee announcements around the time of WWE Royal Rumble, but this year's January premium live event had no hints of any WWE Hall of Fame announcements. Regardless of the lack of clarity on the 2023 ceremony, it has been emphasized that the WWE Hall of Fame will indeed take place this year.

As reported by the Wrestling Observer, WWE has begun asking people about their interest on being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. No specific names were mentioned. The report added that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque may be saving all inductee announcements for the week of the ceremony.

While unconfirmed, one of those inductees could be Batista. The multi-time world champion was previously scheduled to headline the Class of 2020, but that ceremony was put on pause due to the global pandemic. The Class of 2020 was then grouped in with the Class of 2021 the following year, with that joint ceremony taking place inside the virtual WWE ThunderDome. Batista declined to participate in the virtual event, noting that he would wait until fans could be in attendance.

ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley caught up with Batista at the Knock at the Cabin world premiere this past January and asked him about the chances that this year will be the year that his induction finally happens.

"I hope so, but I can't say for sure," Bautista replied. "I can say that I'm trying. I am trying."

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on Friday, March 31st immediately following WWE SmackDown.