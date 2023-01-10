WWE Teases WrestleMania 39 News, WWE Hall of Fame Announcements Through New Text Line

WWE announced a new private SMS group on Tuesday that will give fans the inside scoop on some major WWE news. According to the press release, the text line will include "superstar updates, WWE breaking news, Live Event pre-sales, TV and network info, WWE Shop sales and more!" It then went so far as to promise that it would break some major upcoming stories.

"Find out who Roman Reigns is battling at WrestleMania39! Will John Cena make another comeback? Who will be inducted into this year's WWE Hall of Fame Class?" the release stated. Fans will need to text "TUNEIN" to 79458 to join.

Text “TUNEIN” to 79458!https://t.co/yU7YKPqWUI — WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2023

WWE's WrestleMania 39 Main Event

Various reports over the last year have pointed to Roman Reigns taking on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the main event of WrestleMania 39. However, questions like whether or not Reigns will still have both world titles by then or how Cody Rhodes might be involved have continued to linger. Johnson himself has never outright confirmed the match is happening, but has seemed open to the idea of a return.

"I don't know if I have another title run, considering I'm the People's Champion, but I don't know if it's another title run," Johnson told ComicBook back in November 2021. "I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense."

"It seems like Roman, you know, I'm very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills," he later added. "I think he's doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that's always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don't. But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman's case, he's slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I'm very, very proud of him. I like everything that he's doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they're doing together, and we'll see down the road."