WWE Hall of Famer Teases Retirement Match

Former WWF Women’s Champion Madusa was officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2015. However, despite finding success in both the WWF and WCW in the 1990s, Blayze (also known as Alundra Blayze) never truly had a retirement match. She took part in the Pittsburgh Plunge Scaffold match with The Franchise, Torrie Wilson and Billy Kidman at WCW Fall Brawl back in 2000 and has popped up on WWE programming a few times in recent years (including taking part in a battle royale at the 2018 Evolution pay-per-view and winning the 24/7 Championship in 2019). Madusa was recently on Women’s Wrestling Talk and argued to have an official retirement match, prompting a few responses on social media.

“I feel that I deserve a retirement match. I don’t care if it’s three minutes, or if it’s an hour long. I deserve one. And every federation knows I have it out there,” she said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). “Hello, Impact. Hello, AEW, Hello, WWE. Hello, NWA. Hello, ROH, Hello, Impact, whatever, right? And so, it’s out there. And I would definitely have a retirement match. And I would choose my opponent. And the opponent would have to be someone that could carry me. And what I mean by that, is no disrespect to myself; is that if I were to forget something, and I need someone to take care of my body. Because I’m not 20 I mean, you have to be real, you know, I’m much older than Trish and Lita. You know, I could be both of your mother you know. Yeah, you’d have to be somebody that would take care of me in the match. And of course, likewise.”

Wel L👀key here… someone finally gets it. I might have to give @NatbyNature a call or @SerenaDeeb and train for a couple months.

Let’s see… who could I have my final retirement match with? https://t.co/5DvdIdCYR5 — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) October 18, 2021

“I’d wrestle you any day of the week,” WWE’s Natalya Neidhart wrote.

“It will be an honor to be part of your retirement tour…” AEW’s Thunder Rosa tweeted.

Who do you think should step inside the ring with the three-time women's champion? Tell us your pick down in the comments!