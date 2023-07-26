WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan Gets Engaged

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan just revealed he is now engaged. Hogan told TMZ Sports that he got engaged to girlfriend Sky Daily last week, and that he asked her to marry him at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida. Hogan said he was nervous about proposing, but she said yes. Hogan also said he's fallen in love with Daily's three children, and now Hogan and Daily are set to start a new life together as a married couple. No date for the wedding has been set yet. We wish Hogan and Daily all the best in their engagement.

Hogan was recently a guest on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, and as you might expect, WWE came up as a topic. It's difficult to talk WWE and not mention The Bloodline, specifically the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. When Reigns was brought up, Hogan said that if he was in his prime, he could have drawn major money with Reigns.

"Well, he's got it figured out. A lot of people wrestle for 20 or 30 years, and they don't ever figure it out. You know, they're smart to the business, and they know, but they've really never figured it out. He's figured out as far as placement and timing goes and that slow, methodical cadence when you're in the ring. I don't know where you want to place him, you know, on Mount Rushmore's fall as far as the main event wrestler goes," Hogan said.

"But at the end of the day, if I was in my prime and I walked in with him, I could draw some major money with him. Yeah, I could draw some serious money with them. If I was 40 years old, I could go back to Roman Reigns in my prime. I could draw some major money with him. That would be something," Hogan said.

In the same interview, Hogan revealed Shane had asked him if he had one more match in him, and even pitched him a match for WrestleMania 39. Hogan does seem up for a retirement match, but he says his body isn't quite where it needs to be to make that happen. Hogan leaves the door open on the match though.

"I said, well right now my back needs a little more work, but that's something we can talk about next year," Hogan said. "I have always wanted to have a retirement match, but now I'm not moving around the way I should be. So, I'm gonna keep working and keep training, and keep doing rehab and see where I'm at about six months from now. But all I found out in the wrestling business, brother, is you never say never."

Congratulations to the happy couple.