WWE Hall of Famer Lita Says Vince McMahon Should Cancel WrestleMania if Fans Can’t Attend

WWE Hall of Famer Lita thinks Vince McMahon should cancel WrestleMania if the fans can’t attend. Amy Dumas said this on TMZ when asked about the prospect of the event going down in Florida in an empty arena. Many other sporting events and concerts have decided to just pack it up for a while after the events of the last few days. The NBA and NHL suspended play, while the MLB opted to move the season back a few weeks. The WWE has given no official word on how the event should proceed yet, but the clock is ticking on a response as of Thursday evening.

Lita explained, “It is so hard. I’ve done that on the independent wrestling scene before. Before the WWE, there were these crowd-less matches and it’s not even the same thing. It’s like apples to oranges. I would have said until yesterday when things really seemed to ramp up, ‘There’s no way, Vince is going to be too stubborn. He’s going to pull this off somehow!’ But, this thing seems to have spiraled out, even bigger than even Vince McMahon is capable of keeping things together.”

“It’s heartbreaking the wrestling fans are so passionate, she added. “This is their vacation, to come here once a year and come to this event. Doing it without a crowd seems like such a bummer.”

In Tampa, fans are concerned that we’re nearing an endgame here. City officials are are holding out some hope, but it doesn’t seem likely at this time.

“We know that right now WrestleMania is out about three weeks, and we came to the conclusion [that] right now we don’t want to pull that plug,” district commissioner Lesley Miller said. “However, we wanted to give it at least a week to see what was going to happen, if the WWE was going to do anything at all. And if that don’t, at that point I would suggest we do bring this body back together in an emergency meeting to discuss what we do at that point in time.”

WWE had their own statement on the status of WrestleMania right now:

“The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay,” WWE’s statement at the time read. “We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5th, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events.”

Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images