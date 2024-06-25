WWE Hall of Famer Sika, Father of Roman Reigns, Dead at 79

WWE Hall of Famer Sika has passed away at the age of 79. Born Leati Sika Amituana'i Anoaʻi, Sika found success in the wrestling industry as one-half of The Wild Samoans, a tag team comprised of himself and brother Afa Anoa'i. The Wild Samoans collected 21 tag team championships across multiple promotions, including three in the World Wrestling Federation. Sika represented the second generation of the historic Anoa'i wrestling family. His legacy continued when his first son, Matthew Tapunu'u Anoaʻi, began competing as Rosey within WWE, and continues to this day with his younger son Leati Joseph Anoaʻi, better known as Roman Reigns.

Sika's family announces his passing on social media.

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Former Hall of Famer, Polaivao Leati Sika Anoa'i. He passed away peacefully on June 25th," a social media post from Sika's nephew Jahrus Anoa'i wrote. "Sika was a celebrated figure whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark. His memory will live on through his achievements and the many lives he touched.

"He was many things: a hard working father, a caring brother, a supportive uncle, and a proud grandfather. He was a cherished friend to many, a loving family member whose warmth and kindness knew no bounds, and an inspiration to countless individuals. His legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations, reminding us of the impact one person's life can have on so many. Rest in love Uncle Sika."

Sika's wrestling career spanned from 1973 until 19988. He made his WWF debut in 1980 before taking his talents overseas, competing for New Japan Pro Wrestling. He eventually made his way back to the states, finding success in Mid-South Wrestling and Georgia Championship Wrestling until he wound back up in the WWF. Aside from a couple of independent bouts here and there, Sika remained retired following his final contests in 1988.

Sika last appeared on WWE programming at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020. He presented his son, Roman Reigns, with the Ula Fala, the red-painted pandanus fruit necklace that he wears for premium live events. In Samoan culture, the Ula Fala is donned by the High Chief during significant occasions. Reigns wore the Ula Fala throughout his record-breaking Undisputed WWE Universal Championship run.

ComicBook sends its condolences to the Anoa'i family.