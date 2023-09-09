WWE Hall of Famers Sign Legends Deals

Two WWE Hall of Famers and one of the biggest Tag Teams ever have now signed new legends deals with WWE, and that Tag Team is none other than The Dudley Boys. According to a new report by Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley have signed Legends deals with WWE, and this comes shortly before the team reunites in the ring for the first time in seven years at Impact Wrestling's anniversary special Impact 1000. Bubba and D-Von were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, and the duo haven't been in the ring in WWE since 2016. With a Legends contract in place, we will likely see more of them in WWE-related projects.

During the interview, D-Von and Bubba acknowledged some of the great Tag Teams of wrestling history, but when it came to the Attitude Era, there is no one greater than the Dudley Boyz. "Before us, there were a lot of great teams, too," D-Von said. "There was the Rock 'N' Roll Express, Terry' Bam Bam' Gordy and 'Dr. Death' Steve Williams, the Midnight Express, the Hart Foundation, the British Bulldogs, and the Road Warriors, who we idolized. That was all a different era. During the 'Attitude Era,' we became, hands down, the greatest tag team of our era."

"As long as there is breath in our lungs, we are still the greatest tag team on the planet today. No one else comes close," Bubba Ray said. Fans will get to see the team doing what they do best once more at Impact 1000. Their opponents have yet to be revealed, but in that same interview, D-Von said he's been training his hardest to prove he hasn't lost a step.

"It's no secret I had the stroke in 2019, which was stress-related," D-Von said. "Working behind-the-scenes for WWE at the time as a backstage producer was very stressful. A year later, when I had back surgery, I thought I was done. But I had a great trainer, and I kept getting stronger. Then I thought, Let me get in the ring and try it again."

"At first, I was a little off. But then I started doing it on a regular basis. I thought, 'What if I do something with Bubba? Or something with my sons, who wrestle on the independent scene?' The more I did it, the better I moved. At my wrestling school, I started getting into the ring with my students," D-Von said. Then I got the call from Bubba about doing the thousandth episode of Impact! He asked if I could get into ring shape, and I said, 'Hell yeah.' I've been working so hard to prove I haven't lost a step. I'm ready for another 3D."

