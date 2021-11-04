WWE Has Reportedly Made New Cuts

According to a new report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, WWE has made several cuts to their office staff this week. No other details are known at the moment, but Sapp said that they’ve been told the cuts are in the single digits. This is not the first time WWE has made cuts to their staff over the past year, and these are in addition to the many cuts they’ve made to the wrestling roster over the past two years. If we get further details on the releases we will keep you posted, and you can see the initial report below.

Sapp wrote “Fightful has confirmed that WWE had several office cuts this week. We’re told in the single digits.” He would go on to write “I do not know about talent cuts and would not tweet “TALENT CUTS INCOMING” before talent was notified even if I did”

To this point, WWE has released over 50 wrestlers just this year, and the typical reasoning given is budget cuts (aside from those who requested their own release). During an interview with BT Sport’s Ariel Helwan, WWE President Nick Khan was asked about the significant amount of cuts and why they are happening.

“I don’t know that there’s one explanation for it,” Khan said. “I think ultimately what’s looked at is, is this person – for us – going to move the needle now, or in the imminent future. So, by the way, we had a tryout, a two-day tryout in Las Vegas which ended yesterday. Which Triple H, and Johnny Laurinaitis, and Bruce Prichard were all across, as were the rest of us. We’ve signed over a dozen new talent coming out of that tryout. And I’m not suggesting, “Oh that’s why we cut the other talent.” But we’re always looking for what’s next. We live in the present, we live in the future. We don’t live in the past. So when people leave, and they move on with their life and their careers? That’s good by us. For us, it’s what works for us and our product at that moment in time, and again, what’s gonna work down the road. And largely in part the existing roster is based on that.”

We’ll keep you posted on any new details that emerge.