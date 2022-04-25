WWE Fans Should Reportedly Expect More Face and Heel Turns Soon

✖

WWE's roster has seen a bit of a shake-up lately in terms of wrestlers being either face or heel. Lacey Evans is back from her hiatus as a babyface, Rhea Ripley just turned heel on last week's Raw, Xia Li switched to heel via a backstage promo on SmackDown and Mansoor wound up turning and joined LA Knight's Knight Model Management during a SmackDown dark match segment last Friday. According to WrestlingNews.co's Paul Davis, more turns are apparently on the way.

"This is the latest example of plans suddenly changing in WWE. WrestlingNews.co was told that fans should expect more turns for several stars in the coming weeks as Vince McMahon feels that some of the talent is being miscast right now," Davis wrote this week. Who do you think should get turned either heel or face? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

One of WWE's new additions who is being positioned as one of the top babyfaces in the company is Cody Rhodes, fresh off his return at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes talked on the Out of Character podcast recently and addressed the decision to keep himself away from the AEW World Championship during his run with All Elite Wrestling.

"We wanted a wrestling company brought to you by wrestlers, for sure, that's a huge part of the mission. But maybe it would have been better served for me at age 45 than it did at age, you know, 33, or whatever it was, I am just now entering the prime of my career. So to make political decisions, like boxing myself out of winning a world championship, those decisions, in hindsight, were not the correct decisions and what I should have been doing," Rhodes said. "I'm the best wrestler in the world. I can tell you that without it sounding braggadocious and it's simply because this is all I do. I trained to do it. I live and breathe it, I have a school here with four rings. I treat this like an athlete in the NFL would treat a game."

"But with that in mind, I would need to go and be that. I wanted to be both and it was just too difficult, and that's where I did not have the maturity to balance it. It wasn't a matter of being one of the boys versus not because I'm no longer just one of the boys. I love it and wish I could be one, but I've been in this position before. I've been on the other side. I've been in these production meetings and things of that nature and I've been part of the technical production. But I just think it would have served me better a little later in my life when I could look at a show and say I don't want to be in the top spot," he continued. "You need that good competition in your locker room, that positive real competition, and if I can't be the best wrestler in the world on television because I'm afraid I'm going to offend colleagues, because I am also their boss, that was the situation we were in and I just played it in the middle. There was only so much playing in the middle I could do."