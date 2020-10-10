Updated WWE Hell In A Cell Card

Just over two weeks from WWE Hell In A Cell, another top championship match was announced for the card on Friday night during SmackDown. A match that has been rumored for some time was made offiicial, as Sasha Banks will challenge Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship in a Cell match at the PPV event. This follows a title match on Friday's SmackDown show that ended rather quickly in a DQ finish.

Later during the event, Sasha challenged Bayley for Hell In A Cell during a backstage interview. WWE then confirmed the match on Saturday.

Via WWE.com:

There will be nowhere to hide when former best friends Bayley and Sasha Banks meet in a SmackDown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match. Two Beltz Banks and Bayley Dos Straps were on top of the world as “The Golden Role Models” of WWE this summer. Then a string of losses over SummerSlam weekend derailed their dominance. Bayley still holds her precious SmackDown Women’s Title, but she lost her best friend in the process. After failing to regain the Women’s Tag Team Titles, Bayley crushed Banks with a ruthless steel chair attack. Another steel chair attack from Bayley enraged an injured Banks enough to return the favor at WWE Clash of Champions. Bayley has remained one step ahead of the competition during her historic reign, but Banks brings extra motivation into their upcoming clash. The Boss battled back from injury to return to the ring, but the SmackDown Women’s Champion resorted to a quick disqualification to keep her title in their most recent showdown. Will Banks end Bayley’s historic title reign and get her desired payback? Or will Bayley reach a new level of brutality in taking down The Boss inside WWE Hell in a Cell? Don’t miss WWE Hell in a Cell to see the battle of former best friends and much more on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network.

Also during SmackDown, Roman Reigns revealed that his Universal Championship defense again Jey Uso will be an "I Quit Match" inside of the Hell In A Cell, the first match of this kind in company history.

This brings the updated card for WWE Hell In A Cell 2020 to:

WWE Universal Championship Hell In A Cell "I Quit" Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso WWE Championship Hell In A Cell Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Hell In A Cell Match

Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Bayley also confirmed the match from her end with a tweet on Saturday morning.

My back is freakin done for. And that dumbass Sasha Banks thinks it’s a good idea to lock us inside Hell in a Cell. Well I guarantee I’m going to do what Becky and Charlotte couldn’t do, I’m ending Sasha for good. #SmackDown #HIAC — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 10, 2020

Also during SmackDown, Banks was drafted to SmackDown and will remain there moving forward. Reigns and Uso were drafted to SmackDown, while McIntyre was retained by Raw.