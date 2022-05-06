Hulk Hogan Praises Chris Hemsworth's Physique in Thor: Love and Thunder Photo

✖

Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram this week to post a photo of himself alongside director Taika Waititias the two finished filming the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Thor: Love and Thunder. After his character let himself go in Avengers: Endgame, Hemsworth showed off just how ripped he'll be in new film by showing off his impressive arms. The photo even got a reaction out of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who Hemsworth is still attached to play in an upcoming biopic.

"My brother has that Hogan Pump on Jack, looks like he could slam Andre brother HH," the former WWF Champion wrote. News broke back in February 2019 that Hemsworth was going to portray "The Hulkster" in a film that would see Hogan's rise to stardom in professional wrestling in the 1980s. Joker director Todd Phillips is set to direct and Netflix reportedly controls the rights to the film, but very little has been revealed since about the film or its release date. Regardless, Hemsworth has talked about the movie in a number of interviews.

My brother has that Hogan Pump on Jack,looks like he could slam Andre brother HH pic.twitter.com/VEscB93crm — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) June 3, 2021

"This movie is going to be a really fun project," Hemsworth told Total Film in July 2020. "As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude."

"I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I'm really looking forward to doing," he added.

He also talked about his fascination with the world of pro wrestling while speaking with ScreenRant in April 2020, saying, "Look, I haven't read a script yet. I know it's being written now and worked on. I know very little about that. It's sort of in the process now," Hemsworth said. "I'm just fascinated by that world, and I think they're pretty keen to show a side of the world that people haven't seen before. I'm as intrigued as you are."

