WWE Raw's Ivar Injury Update, Surgery Reportedly Scheduled

A scary scene broke out during last week's Monday Night Raw when Ivar dove outside the ring during an eight-man tag match, landed on a group of wrestlers and immediately threw up the "X" symbol with his hands to indicate he was injured. WWE then released an update on the injury, writing on Tuesday, "During the Eight-Man Tag Team Match on Monday Night Raw, Ivar suffered a cervical injury on a Viking Dive to the floor. As a precaution, Ivar was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery."

It was then reported via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Ivar's injury was worse than originally believed. On the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez reported the former tag team champion would be undergoing neck surgery in Birmingham, Alabama on Tuesday. Ivar, real name Todd Smith, has reportedly been dealing with neck issues for a while and this surgery could put him on the shelf for a while.

In 2014 both Ivar (then Hanson) and Erik (Raymond Rowe) made their debuts for Ring of Honor and quickly formed the tag team War Machine. Together the pair held both the ROH World Tag Team Championships and the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships (twice) before signing with WWE in January 2018. The two arrived on NXT as the War Raiders and went undefeated while capturing the NXT Tag Team Championships from the Undisputed Era at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix. The two were brought up to the Raw roster in April 2019, relinquished the NXT tag titles and were (eventually) renamed the Viking Raiders. The two have already held the Raw Tag Team Championships once and spent a good portion of the summer feuding with The Street Profits over the titles.

