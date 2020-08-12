Jeff Cobb Explains Why He Hasn't Returned to AEW, Confirms Negotiations With WWE

✖

Former Lucha Underground Champion and Ring of Honor Television Champion Jeff Cobb made waves in early 2020 when he officially became a free agent. He's been working on per-date deals with Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling ever since, but back in February he made a surprise appearance in All Elite Wrestling as a hired gun for Chris Jericho and faced Jon Moxley on the Feb. 19 episode of AEW Dynamite. The big man hasn't appeared for AEW since, and in an upcoming interview with Fightful he addresses where he stands with the company. As Sean Ross Sapp reported via Fightful Select ahead of the interview's release, Cobb said he thinks very highly of AEW as a company and has a good relationship with its officials.

Unfortunately, he has no intention of returning for the time being as he's not a fan of how Florida has candled the coronavirus pandemic. AEW initially had to move its tapings to outside of Atlanta once the pandemic began but has been back in Jacksonville taping episodes of Dynamite from Daily's Place for several months.

Cobb also confirmed in the same interview that he had discussions with WWE. Then in a separate interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily he confirmed he had signed a new deal but won't reveal with which company. His most recent match took place on the first episode of NJPW Strong, where he beat Tanga Loa.

"Well, technically I'm a free agent until whatever group announces that I signed," Cobb said "I'm enjoying what I'm doing. I was going to make a decision but then this craziness kind of happened. So kind of just laying low until the company announces it, and then we'll go from there. I want the company to do it so the company will get the recognition. I'd rather them do it that way they can get the spotlight instead of me, and I'll go from there."

Here's the full lineup for this week's AEW Dynamite.

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Jurassic Express

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

The Young Bucks vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson

Special Appearances by The Brainbusters and The Rock 'n' Roll Express

And here's what NXT has announced:

NXT North American Championship Qualifier: Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes vs. TBA

Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch

Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest

Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Segment

