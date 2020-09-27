Watch: WWE Ranks Jeff Hardy's Greatest Ladder Match Moments

✖

Jeff Hardy has been synonymous with ladder matches throughout his WWE career. And ahead of Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per-view — where Hardy will defend his Intercontinental Championship in a Ladder Match against AJ Styles and Sami Zayn — WWE complied the 10 craziest ladder match moments from "The Charismatic Enigma's" career. The list included his return at WrestleMania 33, his match with The Undertaker for the Undisputed WWE Championship, his match with Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship, the first Money in the Bank Ladder Match and his 2009 bout with CM Punk. This was all done without listing off some of his craziest Tables, Ladder and Chairs moments, which could be its own list.

Hardy is on his fifth reign with the IC title, which he won back in August by beating AJ Styles on an episode of SmackDown. Should he make it to Monday with the title, Hardy will have held the championships for a full calendar year across his five reigns.

Ladders & @JEFFHARDYBRAND are like peanut butter & jelly. These 10 moments show why The Charismatic Enigma is more than comfortable around a ladder ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/4AsVs7Y5Yt — WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2020

Hardy confirmed earlier this month in an interview with BT Sport that he has signed a new contract with WWE, one that will bring back his "No More Words" theme fans have been missing for years.

"I can't screw up again if I do I'm done. Living one day at a time has been huge for me." "When I heard what happened to Chadwick Boseman, it touched my soul. I want to be an example, a good person." Seeing @JEFFHARDYBRAND this happy makes us happy ☺️ pic.twitter.com/Ox7cLWvWOP — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 15, 2020

