The Pro Wrestling World Reacts to Jeff Hardy’s WWE Release

News broke on Thursday that Jeff Hardy had been released by the WWE, bringing his third run with the company to a close. The release came just days after Hardy was sent home following an incident at a WWE live event in Edinburg, Texas, where he left during a six-man tag team match by walking through the crowd. Hardy’s issues with substance abuse have followed him throughout his decades-spanning career, and Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp noted after the news broke, “I’ve heard WWE offered Jeff Hardy help and rehab, and it was not accepted. Here’s to hoping things get better for him.”

Fans and wrestlers alike then took to social media to offer their support to Hardy. You can see some of the reactions in the list below. What do you think is next for the Grand Slam Champion? Let us know down in the comments.

