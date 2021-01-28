John Cena Changes Up His Hair In New Commercial

✖

John Cena has changed up his look once again. The 16-time former WWE World Champion has altered his appearance a few times since stepping down as a full-time WWE Superstar, letting his hair grow out and even dabbling in facial hair. In a new commercial for Experian the Peacemaker star showed off yet another new look, having shaved down the sides of his head while swooping back the top part (a version of the slicked back undercut).

This is already different from the last time WWE fans saw him. Cena popped up during the recent WrestleMania announcement video that confirmed the locations for WrestleMania 37, 38 and 39 alongside Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and Sasha Banks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Experian (@experian)

Cena last wrestled at WrestleMania 36, losing the cinematic Firefly Fun House Match against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt after being forced to relive some of his greatest career failures. Triple H was asked whether or not Cena will appear at this year's show while speaking with Sports Illustrated this week.

"I won't put words in John's mouth, but I can speak to his passion, and it's WWE and WrestleMania," Triple H said. "Once you do this at a high level, and John does it at the highest, it's very hard to put down. If there is a way for him to be there, he will be there."

Cena addressed that match during a separate interview with SI last year.

"I've had many experiences and many stories in WWE over my tenure there, and a lot of it has been embracing conflict and embracing the tale of good versus evil," Cena said in an interview with Sports Illustrated in August. "This isn't the first time I've done something like this. For the viewing audience, it was the first time they'd seen a cinematic depiction of this, but this isn't the first time that we've seen a conflicted John Cena character. As with all the opportunities I get in WWE, I never try to be complacent and I always like to push the envelope. This was an instance where we could do just that, and I think we put forth a product that certainly got people's attention and got people talking."

"It left a lot of questions," he later added. "It wasn't just single-serving, it is something you can go back and watch and enjoy. Those are some of the best efforts."