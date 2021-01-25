Triple H Addresses John Cena Being at WWE WrestleMania 37

✖

WWE's special announcement for WrestleManias 37, 38 and 39 marked the first time John Cena had appeared on WWE programming since losing the Firefly Fun House Match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. Now that WrestleMania 37 is just a few months away and is confirmed to have live fans in attendance, the speculation that Cena will be somehow involved in the show is already revving up. Triple H was asked about the possibility of Cena being at the show in a new interview with Sports Illustrated on Monday.

"I won't put words in John's mouth, but I can speak to his passion, and it's WWE and WrestleMania," Triple H said. "Once you do this at a high level, and John does it at the highest, it's very hard to put down. If there is a way for him to be there, he will be there."

One thing that might keep Cena away from the show is his acting schedule, which seemingly gets busier every week. He currently has three films in post-production — The Suicide Squad, Project X-Traction and Vacation Friends — and is working on James Gunns' Pacemaker television series for HBO Max.

If he does appear at the show, it will be interesting to see whether or not he addresses what happened in his match with Wyatt. The cinematic bout saw Cena essentially relive some of his greatest career failures as Wyatt verbalized the biggest criticisms that have been lobbied against the 16-time world champion. The match even ended with Cena disappearing after The Fiend pinned him.

"I've had many experiences and many stories in WWE over my tenure there, and a lot of it has been embracing conflict and embracing the tale of good versus evil," Cena said in an interview with Sports Illustrated in August. "This isn't the first time I've done something like this. For the viewing audience, it was the first time they'd seen a cinematic depiction of this, but this isn't the first time that we've seen a conflicted John Cena character. As with all the opportunities I get in WWE, I never try to be complacent and I always like to push the envelope. This was an instance where we could do just that, and I think we put forth a product that certainly got people's attention and got people talking."

"It left a lot of questions," he later added. "It wasn't just single-serving, it is something you can go back and watch and enjoy. Those are some of the best efforts."