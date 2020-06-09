John Cena Makes Major Donation to Black Lives Matter Alongside the BTS Army

The K-Pop group BTS showed its support for the Black Lives Matter organization over the weekend by donating one million dollars, then called upon its fans (known as the BTS Army) to match that amount via donations. By Sunday that goal was reached, thanks in no small part to BTS fan and 16-time world champion John Cena. The Fast & Furious 9 star reportedly made a donation, though it's not clear how much.

Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match @BTS_twt tremendous donation #ARMYMatch1M — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 8, 2020

The donation comes just a few weeks after Cena reportedly donated $40,000 to the family of deceased former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard, who died tragically last month after he and his son were pulled out into open waters at Venice Beach via a riptide. While the donation was left anonymous, Gaspard's tag partner JTG (as well as many fans) think the donation points to Cena.

"I don't know. I can't 100 percent confirm, but I'm 99.9% percent sure," JTG said "There was a donation for $40,000. The person they said donated the money was 'CTC RIP,' and CTC was a faction between Cryme Time and John Cena in 2008. That was the most fun I've ever had in the WWE was teaming with John Cena because I learned so much," JTG said in an interview with Lilian Garcia.

During that same interview he described what it was liked working alongside Cena on Raw in 2008.

"Shad and I were doing rookie mistakes every night. We had no clue and then teaming with him and making little, small change," he said. "I remember, for example, there was something that I would do before I start the match. I would go to the crowd. I would lean over and say, 'let's get this started. Let's get it poppin,' just to get a reaction. John tapped me on the shoulder and said, 'don't ever do that again. Don't do that tomorrow,' and I'm like OK? And then he explained to me why. You don't need them to validate you in the beginning. You don't go to them for validation. You let them validate you, just be you."

Over the last week Cena has released a number of tweets indicating he stands with the protesters across the country rallying against police brutality and the murder of George Floyd.

Change is always possible. A major catalyst to change is facing uncomfortable truths, leaning into them and realizing that tremendous effort is needed on a consistent and dedicated basis with the goal of improvement. — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 3, 2020

