John Cena Offering Personalized Messages for Free

John Cena took to social media on Monday with a special announcement for his fans. Anyone who buys the newest installement in his children's book series "Elbow Grease" and submits the receipt to his website will get a free personalized message from the 16-time former world champion. Cena said, "I will send you a personalized thank you for supporting 'Fast Friends.' That's right, this is of no extra cost to you. But it's a limited supply and a very exclusive offer. You've got to act fast because the clock is ticking! See you soon."

This marks the fourth children's book Cena has written since making his debut as an author in 2018. The former face of WWE hasn't been back inside of a ring since April, when he lost the cinematic Firefly Fun House Match against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. Cena finally addressed that match in a new interview with Sports Illustrated last week.

#ElbowGrease is about solving problems together, so I wanted to do something special for the community who supports this series! If you purchase #ElbowGrease: Fast Friends & submit your receipt to https://t.co/eeFlyKK899 you’ll get a personalized message from me! @randomhousekids pic.twitter.com/y8azWUVnUk — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 17, 2020

"I've had many experiences and many stories in WWE over my tenure there, and a lot of it has been embracing conflict and embracing the tale of good versus evil," Cena said "This isn't the first time I've done something like this. For the viewing audience, it was the first time they'd seen a cinematic depiction of this, but this isn't the first time that we've seen a conflicted John Cena character. As with all the opportunities I get in WWE, I never try to be complacent and I always like to push the envelope. This was an instance where we could do just that, and I think we put forth a product that certainly got people's attention and got people talking."

"It left a lot of questions," he later added. "It wasn't just single-serving, it is something you can go back and watch and enjoy. Those are some of the best efforts."

In the same interview, Cena talked about what WWE needs to change during the pandemic era.

"I firmly believe that not only will it survive, it will thrive, but it has to, as an entirety, embrace this process," he said. "I believe they're beginning to do that. The longer they go without an audience, they need to transform as an entirety what sports entertainment is. I think they're in this weird sort of middle ground, where they don't know when crowds will be let back in. If you truly commit to a paradigm shift, that may scare away the normalcy the viewers are used to seeing. So you kind of have to operate like there is an audience, but there isn't an audience. It's a very weird time. I don't think they've committed to transition yet, and that's absolutely justifiable because, eventually, people will be let back into turnstiles. It's very complicated. There isn't a clear-cut answer to be like, 'Just do this and it will be better.'"

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.