WWE Reportedly Wants John Cena, The Undertaker Involved in WrestleMania 37

While Roman Reigns and The Rock keep building hype for a potential monumental main event at WrestleMania 37, WWE is reportedly already making plans for next year's major event. According to Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio, the company is going to try and get both John Cena and The Undertaker involved in next year's show, which has reportedly been moved from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa (where WrestleMania 36 was supposed to be back in April).

"You know come WrestleMania season they're gonna talk to John Cena and they're gonna talk to Undertaker," Meltzer said, adding that they'll likely only bring the two legends in if fans are able to attend the show. "I mean it's just how it is no matter what they say now. A lot of times those guys come back."

Both men were involved in cinematic matches at this year's WrestleMania, and The Undertaker declared at the end of The Last Ride months later that he had retired from the business. Though given his loyalty to Vince McMahon and his struggles to fully retire in the past, it's not impossible to think "The Deadman" might do another match.

"I believe I'm at a place now post-Boneyard, it's like I just one a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business," he said. "Here you are climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion that went through my head. One of those being, are you happy enough with that? It was just a powerful moment, and you don't always necessarily get those. If there was ever a perfect to a career, that right there is it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency break glass, pull out The Undertaker, I would have to consider that. Never say never. But at this point in my life and my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring."

Meanwhile Cena (who just got married this week) hasn't been seen on WWE programming since losing the Firefly Fun House Match to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

