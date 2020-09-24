WWE: "Road Warrior Animal" Joseph Laurinaitis Cause of Death Revealed

✖

The WWE universe was shaken quite a bit when the news of Joseph Laurinaitis' death was revealed, and new details from TMZ Sports have revealed the cause of death was natural causes. Laurinaitis was better known as the Road Warrior Animal during his professional wrestling career, and he passed away at the Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach, Missouri. The announcement of the news came from the official twitter account, which you can read below.

"At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers."

WWE would also release a statement regarding the passing of the WWE Hall of Famer, which you can read below.

"WWE is saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis' family, friends and fans."

Laurinaitis made his wrestling debut back in 1982 as The Road Warrior, and he would then join up with manager Paul Ellering and Mike Hegstrand to form the Road Warriors, who would then go by the Legion of Doom.

Ellering would also share a tribute to his friend, saying "Today we lost the engine of the train LOD. Animal was a partner, warrior, and friend. He will be welcomed home by a waiting Hawk."

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.