James 'Kamala' Harris' Reported Cause of Death Revealed

Former WWE Superstar James Harris, better known as Kamala, passed away at the age of 70 on Sunday night. News has since come out regarding his death, as reporter Jason King spoke with Harris' wife Melissa Guzman. According to her, Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and was hospitalized that same day. He went in cardiac arrest while in the hospital on Sunday morning.

Shortly after the news broke, WWE released a statement: "WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70. Under the frightening face paint of Kamala, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest Superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant. He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006."

Spoke w/ Kamala’s wife. He tested positive Wednesday for COVID which he likely contracted from one of his numerous weekly visits to the dialysis center. Was hospitalized Wednesday night & seemed fine & in good spirits this morning. Went into cardiac arrest & passed this afternoon — Jason King (@JasonKingBR) August 10, 2020

WWE also released a photo gallery commemorating "The Ugandan Giant's" career highlights.

Look back at the memorable career of Kamala, "The Ugandan Giant," with these classic photos.https://t.co/tEqmciumam — WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2020

Harris made his pro wrestling debut in 1978, working for Continental Wrestling Association, Mid-South Wrestling and World Class Championship Wrestling before making his World Wrestling Federation debut in 1984. He wrestled for the company primarily from 1986-97 and 1992-93. He would make sporadic appearances beginning in 2001, with his final match inside of a WWE ring taking place in 2006. He would continue to wrestle on the independent scene until 2010, but he unfortunately dealt with health complications late in life. Due to high blood pressure and diabetes, he was forced to have both of his legs amputated by mid-2012.

Numerous fans and fellow wrestlers have since reached out on social media to offer their condolences.

The CAC family wishes to extend our sincerest condolences to the family friends and fans the world over upon the news that the legendary James "Kamala" Harris has passed away at the age of 70. Rest in Peace James. pic.twitter.com/7p0LUkkU4P — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) August 9, 2020

