WWE's Rumored Crossover With New Japan Has Already Hit a Snag

It looks like WWE's plans for a crossover with New Japan involving "The Machine Gun" Karl Anderson have already hit a snag. Anderson and Luke Gallows made their surprise return to WWE on last week's Monday Night Raw, a move made all the more shocking when you realize Anderson is still the NEVER Openweight Champion in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. But in an unprecedented move, reports popped up in the days that followed claiming WWE would allow Anderson and Gallows to continue fulfilling their agreed bookings with New Japan, which go all the way up through Wrestle Kingdom in January.

But this week's Raw presented a big issue for that plan. AJ Styles and The Good Brothers threw down the challenge to face The Judgement Day in a six-man tag match at Crown Jewel on Nov. 5. However, Anderson is already booked to defend his title against Hikuleo in Osaka, Japan, at New Japan's Battle Autumn event on the same day. A direct flight between the two cities clocks in at just under 14 hours, and by the time Crown Jewel starts locally in Riyadh it will already be 1 a.m. in Japan.

Is Karl Anderson Still Booked for New Japan's Battle Autumn?

New Japan fully embraced The Good Brothers' WWE return, as their official Twitter account retweeted the highlight video and Jay White outright referenced the two in a promo later that week. The company's official announcement for Battle Autumn even alluded to the move while still promoting Anderson's title defense.

"Also already announced for November 5, Karl Anderson will defend the NEVER Openweight Championship gold against Hikuleo," New Japan's announcement read. "The Machine Gun will go wherever the bright lights will lead him, and that certainly rings true when it comes to November's big Osaka event. Might it also be true of Wrestle Kingdom and a NEVER Championship defence on the grandest stage? Or will Hikuleo seize the moment and his first career championship?"

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Updated Card

Below is the updated lineup for Crown Jewel, taking place at King Saud University Stadium:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio)

(Rumored) Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar

