Keith Lee is Already Sick of Drew McIntyre Interfering in His Matches

For the second time since he's arrived on Raw, Keith Lee had a match with Randy Orton cut short when WWE Champion Drew McIntyre ran out and attacked "The Viper" as part of their ongoing storyline. The first time it happened was during Lee's first night on the Red Brand, but he quickly bounced back by beating Orton in six minutes at the Payback pay-per-view. But after the same thing happened this week, "The Limitless One" was fed up. He appeared on Raw Talk after the show and sent a message directly to McIntyre, telling him to stop getting involved.

"Drew, let me just talk to you first. I am very happy that you're okay, very happy," Lee said. "But I don't understand this. I get tonight. You got a fractured jaw, you're fighting through the pain, you wanna pay a guy back, I understand... Listen, I get why tonight, but I have an issue with the fact that I know that you know there's only one chance that you have to make a first impression and you interfered in that. I have since redeemed you. I have avenged you and said 'okay, now this is done, I took care of this for you, now you can come back and give him the beating that he deserves.' I get another opportunity here, you show up and do it again.

"I don't understand... Drew, I am happy that you are getting, as you call them, your receipts but please man, I just got here. Give me a chance," he continued. "If I'm making waves, let me surf bro, please. I am going to respect you and your reign as a champion but please also respect me. Our past doesn't matter right now, this is about respect man to man. I'm asking you, man to man, no more of that. Do what you need to do. No more of my matches. I have to prove that I am limitless. That's to Drew."

McIntyre talked about his pre-WWE history with Lee during a recent interview with ComicBook.

"We do have history," McIntyre said. "When he was showing up in Evolve, after making a name for himself around the independent scene, he powerbombed me right out of the company, I returned to NXT right after that powerbomb, the last thing that happened to me in Evolve. And then, in NXT I tore my bicep, I never really had my good-bye. To the crowd, I returned the one night during the Survivor Series period. I Claymored [Dominik] Dijakovic, had my little, 'I'm back, everybody! I never got my good-bye,' [moment]. Who's there to powerbomb me back out of NXT? Keith Lee! I have a history of him powerbombing me every time he sees me. So now either away, he's showing up on Raw, so I'm going to have eyes on the back of my head in case Keith tries to sneak up behind me, try and powerbomb me again."

