Kevin Hart Keeps His Feud With The Rock Alive While Interviewing WWE Legend Ric Flair

Kevin Hart and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have worked together on two Jumanji films, the 2016 comedy Central Intelligence and the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, but the comedian still tries to keep his "rivalry" with the former WWE star alive whenever possible. During the season finale of his YouTube interview series Cold As Balls, Hart tried to get "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair to talk smack about "The People's Champ." The 16-time world champion didn't take the bait, so Hart had to do it by himself.

"What do you think about The Rock? Do you think he f—king sucks? I think he's a s— wrestler," claims Hart.

"He's the real deal," Flair responded.

"Do you think if he was around in your time and clashed with you —" Hart asked.

"They would've had to build new arenas," Flair responded.

Hart then asked if Flair thinks Johnson had the same "It Factor" that he had.

"When I see him, he's so damn entertaining," Flair said. "He's got skills where he can sing and he can play instruments. I didn't have that, but I had that energy."

"You're saying basically that you didn't have all the little tricks and stupid s— that he has now. You're basically saying you did it the right way, and he did it the s—ty easy way," Hart said. "He cheated!"

If you want to get an idea of just how far Hart will go to try and goad Johnson, just look at his Instagram post wishing him a happy birthday from last year.

“Happy B Day you big bald unattractive flat foot no neck stanky leg truck driving weight lifting tequila drinking no running constipated in the face looking to small pant wearing lovable guy....Hope you have a blessed one @therock ....P.S GO F— YOURSELF."

He even takes shots in interviews.

“Not Dwayne Johnson-type of stuff, because those things are stupid,” Hart said joking in an EW interview back in July. “My things are gonna be a lot better. I lined up like 13 projects already, all action. One of them is called This Building Ain't Mine. Another project is called I'm Not What You Think I Used To Be. It's about robots. There's another one called Spy I, Robot I. Smith Mr. And Mrs. Just working titles. Possible Mission. Don't Train My Dog, I Got This.”