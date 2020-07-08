Kevin Nash Celebrates The Birthday For The New World Order

When the New World Order debuted in the ring of World Championship Wrestling, the WCW, it changed the world of professional wrestling when it was created by Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan and the former, Diesel, has celebrated the creation of this ground breaking organization via social media. The NWO overtook the WCW in force, splintering into two different factions known as NWO Hollywood and NWO Wolfpac, wherein nearly every wrestler in the roster aligned themselves with one of these factions when it debuted twentry four years ago!

When Hulk Hogan was battling against Randy "Macho Man" Savage twenty four years ago, he took an action that had shook the world of professional wrestling by "turning heel" and joining alongside Diesel and Razor Ramon. With the trio deciding to form their own "New World Order", they took the WCW by storm with new outfits and brought a number of wrestlers under this one banner. Eventually, NWO splintered with a new organization being formed in the "Wolfpac" and encompassed the entirety of World Championship Wrestling. Though Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan don't hit the ring as they used to twenty four years ago, their legacy, and the legacy of the New World Order, continues to be remembered within the history of professional wrestling!

Kevin Nash shared his memory of starting the New World Order alongside Hogan and Hall decades ago, bringing about a new era of wrestling in the WCW and leaving a legacy that has continued into the present with World Wrestling Entertainment:

Happy 24th Birthday to us. NWO 4 Life. Thanks to the legion of fans some have been on for the whole ride others joined today. We couldn't have done it without you. pic.twitter.com/zSxZRUUQhy — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 8, 2020

Fans were absolutely taken aback by the forming of this new group, as well as Hulk Hogan's heel turn, with fans reacting so strongly that the original clip shows audience members throwing trash and debris in the ring during the announcement. Though we aren't sure if we'll ever see the New World Order take a new form in the present day of the WWE, we'll always remember the impact that the organization had on professional wrestling.

