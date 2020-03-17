Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins Booked for WrestleMania 36

Kevin Owens finally answered Seth Rollins’ challenge this week, announcing that the two would meet in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 36 on April 5. The two have been at odds ever since November, when Owens called out Rollins for his bad attitude as the leader of Raw and blamed him for AOP attacking him for several weeks. In December Rollins revealed his true colors, that he had aligned himself with AOP and was now a heel once again. As the “Monday Night Messiah,” Rollins and Owens would come to blows week after week, with Samoa Joe, The Viking Raiders, The Street Profits, Akam, Rezar, Murphy and Aleister Black all getting involved in some form or fashion.

Check out Owens’ promo below:

Here’s the updated WrestleMania 36 card:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women’s Championship Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

WWE released a statement on Monday afternoon confirming WrestleMania 36 would be moved from Tampa to the Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

The company later then a separate statement regarding NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay and the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Induction Ceremony, both of which were planned for WrestleMania weekend. This year’s Hall of Fame Class will include Batista, The New World Order, The Bella Twins, British Bulldog, JBL and Jushin “Thunder” Liger.

“The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony and NXT TakeOver will not take place as previously scheduled. We will share further details as they become available,” the statement read.