WWE Reveals Killer Kross’ New NXT Name

Those who watched last night’s NXT know that we got the biggest tease yet for Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux’s upcoming NXT debuts, resulting in Kross ambushing Tommaso Ciampa from behind during his video to Johnny Gargano. It was a great way to set up a new feud, and fans have been waiting for Kross and Bordeaux to debut for a bit now. When Kross does make his official debut though, he will have a different name, at least according to WWE‘s new merchandise for him (via ProWrestlingSheet). Shortly after the segment came to an end (which closed out the episode), WWE Shop listed his first shirt, and it features his new name Karrion Kross.

The name tweak is pretty standard with wrestlers that come in from other companies, and this is actually one of the less drastic changes. Karrion Kross fits more with WWE’s style, as it gives the name an air of mystery and simultaneously makes it a bit more PG since Killer isn’t in front.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The shirt’s pretty slick too, and you can find that here.

As for Scarlett, we aren’t sure if they will be changing her name as well, but odds are it will receive at least a small change. Granted, that isn’t always the case, but more often than not either your name or your logo and gear will receive a change, even if the essence of your character is the same (see Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, War Machine, etc).

Also, Karrion Kross isn’t too far from Killer Kross, and at least it’s not a downgrade like the Viking Raiders got when they had to change their name from War Machine.

We can’t wait to see what Kross can do in the ring with Ciampa, and it looks like that matchup is coming sooner than later.

You can find the official description for last night’s NXT below.

“Finn Bálor put NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER on notice last week, letting The Ring General know that his reign is on borrowed time. In response, WALTER has sent one of his top lieutenants, Imperium’s Fabian Aichner, to silence The Prince. Will Aichner carry out his mission, or will Bálor move one step closer to The Ring General? Find out on NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA!”

You can find the full card from last night below.

Finn Balor defeated Fabian Aichner

Xia Li defeated Aliyah

Tegan Nox defeated Raquel Gonzalez

Cruiserweight Championship Tournament – Akira Tozawa defeated Isaiah Swerve Scott

Dexter Lumis defeated Tehuti Miles

Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher defeated Undisputed ERA

Are you cool with the new name? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!