Is WWE Bringing Back the King of the Ring Tournament?

WWE held its most recent King of the Ring tournament in mid-2019, crowning Baron Corbin as King Corbin, defeating Chad Gable at the end of a 16-man bracket. Corbin has used the royal gimmick ever since, though Shinsuke Nakamura has recently made a habit out of stealing his crown over on Friday Night SmackDown and Xavier Woods has been campaigning for another tournament for years. This has led to speculation that another tournament might be on the way, which both Corbin and Adam Pearce addressed on Wednesday.

While on The Bump on Wednesday, Corbin said. "I think everyone has had their eye on it, just like people do with a Championship title. They want an opportunity, they want a chance, they want to own it and they want to earn it. That's what the crown does to people. Then you have people who are cowards like Shinsuke who want to steal it. But at least Xavier Woods wants to earn an opportunity to wear the crown. It's important to him, to his career. I'm happy to make it a disappointment and a regret in his long career that he will have, that he came up short in something he really wanted. A tournament is what's necessary to wear that crown and I won it. If you want a shot, talk to somebody, cry to people, and try to get it another tournament up. Xavier Woods, I would love to face him in the tournament. His dream will be cut short, but I'm happy to do it and defend it in the right circumstances."

"At least @AustinCreedWins wants to earn an opportunity to wear the #KOTR crown. The tournament is what's necessary to wear that crown. I would love to face him in that tournament." - @BaronCorbinWWE cc: @ScrapDaddyAP @SonyaDevilleWWE#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/5Rd89zk5RJ — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2021

Adam Pearce then responded on Twitter, writing, "I know that I have had many conversations with

@BaronCorbinWWE on this very topic. Stay tuned." Keep an eye out for any more updates on this situation as they become available.

WWE returns to pay-per-view this Sunday with the Hell in a Cell event, which will be the last to take place inside the WWE ThunderDome. Check out the full lineup below: