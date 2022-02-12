WWE’s King Woods Taken Off Internal Inactive List

King Woods has been unable to compete over the past few weeks thanks to a torn plantaris, which he injured back in January. He was slated to miss around 4 to 6 weeks, and the injury caused him to miss out on the Royal Rumble, which Big E and Kofi Kingston were both in. Fightful Select has learned that Woods has been removed from the internal inactive list, so it appears he will be back in action soon. As for when, that remains to be seen, but he didn’t make an appearance on tonight’s SmackDown, which featured a tag match with Big E and Kingston against Los Lotharios.

Woods has been keeping busy despite the injury, as he has his UpUpDownDown channel and his work as part of G4. Now he can start making his way back to the ring, and hopefully, that means he’ll have a role in WrestleMania.

Woods previously revealed how the injury happened during G4’s Attack of the Show Livestream.

“Yeah, so I was jumping in the ring to do a DDT. I spring off the bottom rope and grab the guy and then run his head into the ground hopefully shattering all the bones in his body so I can pin him and win the match, and make more money. So I did that part still but in the process – No, just jumping off the rope, so nothing like – not a shark attack, not a steel chair hit, not a machine gun, not a machete. I just jumped,” Woods said.

In Woods’ absence Big E has been featured on SmackDown, teaming with Kingston like he did tonight. When Woods comes back it remains to be seen if Big E will move back over to Monday Night Raw or if he’ll stay on the Blue Brand to reunite all three members of The New Day.

The New Day have been split while Big E had his singles run, with E first being solo on SmackDown while Woods and Kingston were on Raw. The WWE draft then had Big E on Raw and Kingston and Woods on SmackDown, where Woods won the King of the Ring.

You can find the full card for Elimination Chamber below.

Men’s WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Goldberg

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Rhea Ripley vs Nikki A.S.H. vs Bianca Belair vs Doudrop vs Liv Morgan vs TBA

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs Lita

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs The Viking Raiders

Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss

Elimination Chamber airs on February 19th at 12 PM EST on Peacock.

