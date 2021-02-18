Kyle O'Reilly Breaks Silence After Last Night's NXT Scare

✖

Last night's NXT ended with Adam Cole once again attacking Kyle O'Reilly, this time by interfering in a six-man tag match and hitting his Undisputed Era partner with a Brainbuster on the steel ring steps. O'Reilly had to be stretchered out of the Capitol Wrestling Center once the show was off the air and even convinced a few fans at ringside that he was suffering from a seizure (he wasn't). O'Reilly returned to Twitter on Thursday morning, thanking fans for their concern before turning his attention back to Cole.

"Thanks everyone for checking in, your love and support truly means the World," O'Reilly wrote. "I was placed on a stretcher last night out of concern for my neck after receiving a brainbuster on the steps. Thankfully I can move around somewhat OK today but I may need some time to heal. As much as that hurt and sucked last night, the betrayal was worse. Coming back from this stronger and with a thirst for revenge. Best served cold."

