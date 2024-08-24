WWE’s LA Knight Wins First United States Title Defense on SmackDown

LA Knight defeated Logan Paul to become the new WWE United States Champion at SummerSlam, and tonight’s episode of SmackDown would put him to the test with his first Title defense. After a showdown during last weeks SmackDown, Santos Escobar won the right to challenge Knight, and he wasn’t about to let it fly past him, as Escobar had his Legado del Fantasma allies attack Knight before the bell even rang. Knight would get things back on track, in part because they got thrown out, and after a number of close-calls, Knight emerged with the win and the first Championship defense under his belt.

Unfair Advantage

Escobar got a head start by having Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo attack Knight before the bell, and they managed to throw him for a loop before he managed to get back in the ring. While they did end up getting thrown out (along with Elektra Lopez), the damage was already done to the US Champion. Escobar took things from there, but Knight was able to get back in the fight, attacking Escobar outside the ring and then clearing off the announce table.

Escobar tired to run back into the ring but Knight caught him and pushed him by the table. Escobar knocked Knight down with a kick and then hit the meteroa, slamming Knight face-first into the announce table. Escobar brought Knight down quickly with a frog splash and went for a cover, but Knight kicked out.

A Fair Fight

Escobar stomped on Knight’s hand and then hit chops in the corner on the Champion before landing yet another move, but Knight came right back with a monster clothesline. Knight hit another clothesline on a charging Escobar, and then hit the BFT before stomping on the challenger in the corner.

Knight caught a kick from Escobar and then slammed Escobar down for a cover attempt, but Santos kicked out. Escobar hit a back elbow strike and a kick that sent the Champ careening towards the turnbuckle. Escobar got Knight up top but got pushed to the mat, allowing Knight to hit the elbow drop. Knight followed with a BFT and then went for the cover, getting the win and retaining his United States Championship.

Bash in Berlin Updated Card

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Kevin Owens

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Randy Orton

Women’s Tag Team Match: The Unholy Union (C) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

Strap Match: CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre

Mixed Tag Team Match: Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan

