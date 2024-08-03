WWE’s LA Knight Ruins Logan Paul’s Celebration and Steals the Prime Truck on SmackDown

Logan Paul is the hometown hero in Cleaveland, though hero is probably stretching it based on the reaction from the fans on WWE SmackDown. SummerSlam will be taking place in Cleveland tomorrow night, and Paul will look to get a big hometown win, though to do that he will be looking to defend his United States Championship from the challenger LA Knight. Unfortunately for the Champion, tonight’s SmackDown went from a huge pre-match celebration to a reminder that LA Knight is not a man to be messed with, as Knight ruined his hometown banner and then stole his Prime truck right out from under him, leaving the Champion shocked and confused.

The Banner Ceremony

Paul came out and addressed the crowd before his big ceremony, and he then addressed his challenger at SummerSlam LA Knight. Paul said, “And you are delusional if you think that you’re going to strip me of my United States Championship in my own hometown!” Then Paul said, “Whether you’ll want to admit it or not, I inspire this great city. I represent this great city. I am Cleveland”, which got a chorus of boos from the audience. To say everyone was not on board would be an understatement.

Then Paul revealed the banner that will hang in the arena from here on out, but what he didn’t expect was for the banner to have received an LA Knight makeover. Once the banner was unveiled, fans could see that the image of Paul featured a giant “YEAH” written across it, and Paul was in complete shock at the reveal. Knight would come out and have some fun with it, even having the crowd look at the banner and say “YEAH”, but Knight wasn’t done driving Paul crazy.

Stealing the Ride

We would then see Knight pop up again, but this time he was backstage and with Paul’s Prime Truck. He then took a fantastic shot at Paul, saying “I know Logan Paul’s head is so empty, they’re going to open up a Spirit of Halloween in there”. Then Knight taunted Paul as the United States Champion saw what was happening and started to run backstage.

Knight even counted down to Paul making it there and when he was right around the corner, Knight hopped in the truck and sped away, with Paul completely in shock and distressed by what just happened. Knight has started to get under the Champion’s skin, and now Paul finds himself without a fancy banner and a Prime truck. Knight is looking to complete the trifecta and take his Title away at SummerSlam too.

SummerSlam Card

Undisputed WWE Championship Bloodline Rules Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Solo Sikoa

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (C) vs. Gunther

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (with Special Guest Referee Seth “Freakin” Rollins)

Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (C) vs. Nia Jax

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) vs. LA Knight

Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (C) vs. Bron Breakker

