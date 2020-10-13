Lacey Evans Knocked Out One of Natalya's Teeth During the WWE Raw Battle Royal

✖

Natalya and Lacey Evans both made it to the final three of Monday Night Raw's main event battle royal to crown a new No. 1 contender for the Raw Women's Championship. And while neither woman won (Lana surprisingly did), Evans wound up leaving with a souvenir after she accidentally knocked out of of Natalaya's teeth. The former SmackDown Women's Champion took to social media after the show to show the injury, writing, "Such a whirlwind of emotions tonight on #WWERaw ~ One thing I know for sure,

@LaceyEvansWWE strikes are NO joke!! She's a bad ass...knocked my tooth out...but I still eliminated her in the match! So there's that."

Based on her response, Evans didn't seem all that apologetic — "I guess this is where I apologize? Them temporaries won't last long in the ring with me sweetheart. Be glad you're going to Smack Down before I knock them all out.... ya nasty."

Both women wound up swapping brands during Night Two of the WWE Draft, with Evans moving to Raw while Natalya heads back to SmackDown.

Now that the 2020 WWE Draft is officially over, here's the list of every WWE wrestler who changed brands throughout the two-day event:

Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Naomi, Bianca Beliar, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, The Miz & John Morrison, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods, Murphy, Drew Gulak, Tucker, Bray Wyatt, The Street Profits, Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Alexa Bliss, Elias, Lacey Evans, Sheamus, Nikki Cross, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Apollo Crews, Aleister Black, Natalya, The Riott Squad, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado, Billie Kay and Zelina Vega.

WWE's next pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell, takes place on Oct. 25 inside the WWE ThunderDome. Check out the full card (so far) below: