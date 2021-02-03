WWE's Lana Appears in New Trailer for Bruce Willis Movie Cosmic Sin

✖

A new trailer for the upcoming Bruce Willis sci-fi action film Cosmic Sin dropped on Wednesday, showing a brief glimpse of WWE Superstar Lana (real name CJ Perry) in the film. "The Ravishing Russian" can be seen at the 1:47 mark in the trailer below, and while little is known about her character (named Sol) she has previously stated she's playing a sniper. The film's official synopsis reads, "Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo star in the new epic sci-fi adventure set in the year 2524, four hundred years after humans started colonizing the outer planets. Retired Military General James Ford (Willis) is called back into service after soldiers on a remote planet are attacked by a hostile alien fleet.

"The threat against the human race escalates into an inevitable interstellar war. General Ford teams up with General Eron Ryle (Grillo) and a team of elite soldiers in a race to stop the imminent attack before it is too late," it continues.

Lana posted photos from the film's shooting back in March 2020.

As for her WWE character, Lana spent the last few months of 2020 getting repeatedly bullied (and slammed through tables) by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. She wound up being the sole survivor in the 2020 Women's Survivor Series match in November (mostly by accident), and aligned herself with Asuka to try and challenge Jax and Baszler for the women's tag titles. Those plans were scrapped days before the TLC event, as WWE stated Lana suffered an injury from one of Jax and Baszler's attacks and was replaced by Charlotte Flair. Lana returned to action during the Women's Royal Rumble this past Sunday.

