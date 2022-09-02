WWE's Liv Morgan Teases New Acting Role, Says It's 'Dream Come True'

Liv Morgan will be defending her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at this weekend's Clash at the Castle, where she will face the always deadly Shayna Baszler. While Morgan is looking to continue her Title reign in WWE, she's also expanding into the world of TV and movies, and will make her film debut in The Kill Room. It seems that she's already lined up her next acting role though, which she teased in a new interview with Metro UK. Morgan wouldn't give out any clues because it might give it away, but did say that it's "a literal dream come true", adding that if fans think about it hard enough, they might figure it out.

"I have a special surprise coming up as far as acting that I cannot say anything about. I cannot give a clue without it being very obvious. But there is some news coming out very, very, very soon that is a literal dream come true! I'm sure if you think about it hard enough, you can figure it out," Morgan said.

In the past Morgan has said she would love to have some sort of role in Chucky the TV series, and since she does say dream come true, could we finally be seeing that made a reality? She's also mentioned a love of Euphoria, so that could end up being a possibility as well.

She also mentioned in the DC Comics favorite Harley Quinn as a role she'd love to play, and also Barbie, but she then added that both are already taken (and by the same person in Margot Robbie).

"There's so many roles I would love to play right now that are already being done that – I missed my generation. I would love to play Harley Quinn, I'd love to play barbie! Those two ships have sailed,' Morgan said. "Maybe when I'm 50 I'll still look incredible and I'll finally be able to reprise my dream roles."

Morgan will defend her Title at Clash at the Castle, and you can check out the full card below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs Sheamus

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Bianca Belair (C), Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.

Seth Freakin Rollins vs Riddle

Edge & Rey Mysterio vs The Judgement Day

Clash at the Castle takes place on September 3rd at 1 PM EST on Peacock.

What other movie and TV projects would you like to see Morgan be a part of? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!