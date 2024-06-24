WWE Announces Location For Royal Rumble 2025, Confirms Venue Will Also Host Future WrestleMania and SummerSlam

WWE continues its stadium tour. Beginning in the late 2010s, the global leader in sports-entertainment looked to football-sized venues to host events other than WWE WrestleMania. This began in 2017 when WWE hit San Antonio's Alamodome for WWE Royal Rumble, bringing in over 52,000 fans for what was typically an arena show. The next big four event to get the supersized treatment in a domestic market was WWE SummerSlam 2021, as the Roman Reigns vs. John Cena-headlined show brought in over 51,000 to Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium. WWE has made both WWE Royal Rumble and WWE SummerSlam stadium staples ever since.

WWE Announces Historic Premium Live Event Stretch in Indiana

(Photo: WWE)

WWE might as well be opening a residency at Lucas Oil Stadium.

As announced in a press release, WWE will bring WWE Royal Rumble, WWE WrestleMania, and WWE SummerSlam to the home of the Indianapolis Colts in future years. This begins with WWE Royal Rumble next year, as the first stop on the road to WWE WrestleMania 41 will emanate from Lucas Oil Stadium on February 1st, 2025. The dates for Indianapolis's WWE WrestleMania and WWE SummerSlam have yet to be confirmed.

"We are excited to bring this groundbreaking partnership to Indianapolis and our state," President of Indiana Sports Corp Patrick Talty said. "For over four decades, our city's sports strategy has brought in millions of visitors and priceless hours of international brand-building media coverage. This partnership with WWE continues to push that strategy forward in new and exciting ways. We look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to our community and state and showing them all that Indy has to offer."

"Indianapolis is a fantastic city for major events and we're excited to invite the WWE Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium for Royal Rumble in 2025, and a future SummerSlam and WrestleMania," WWE EVP, Talent Relations & Head of Communications at WWE Chris Legentil said. "Patrick and the team at Indiana Sports Corp have done a phenomenal job bolstering local economics and tourism, and we're proud to partner with them to shine a light on the great state of Indiana."

It was noted that WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT events will emanate from arenas in and around the Indianapolis area through this partnership.

As for what year Indianapolis will see its WWE WrestleMania and WWE SummerSlam, 2025 can be axed for both. WWE WrestleMania 41 is already set for Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium in April 2025, and it's unlikely that WWE would run WWE Royal Rumble and WWE SummerSlam in the same location in the same year. This also slashes WWE SummerSlam 2026, as that show is already set for Minneapolis, Minnesota. At the absolute earliest, Indianapolis is looking at WWE WrestleMania 42 in April 2026 and WWE SummerSlam in August 2027.