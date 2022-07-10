WWE's Logan Paul Calls out The Miz For SummerSlam Match

Logan Paul is WWE's newest signing, and from the day he signed his WWE contract he was already hitting the ground running by picking up his feud with The Miz. Miz and Paul teamed up at WrestleMania 38 and won their match, but Miz would then turn on Paul and hit a Skull Crushing Finale before walking away. Paul has made it clear that he wants nothing to do with Miz unless it is facing him in the ring, and in his newest promo, Paul has outright said he's coming for The Miz at SummerSlam. WWE hasn't made the match official yet, but it certainly seems it will be confirmed soon.

In his new promo, Paul said, "Miz, I don't know what to tell you man. I'm not confused about what I said, and I'm definitely not going to change my mind based on what The Miz said. I don't want to be your partner. I don't want anything to do with you. In fact, I said it when I signed my WWE contract, and I'll say it again now so you can read my lips. I'm coming for you Miz...at SummerSlam. Understand?"

When Paul signed his new deal, which is for multiple years, he immediately said he didn't want to team up with Miz, and would handle the person who betrayed him on the biggest stage in WWE. Now it looks like they'll get their one-on-one match at SummerSlam later this month, and we'll have to wait and see if there's any kind of stipulation attached once it happens.

This also could just be the first step in a longer feud, so perhaps this will just be a standard singles match before throwing any other conditions or stipulations into it, like ladders, chairs, cages, and more.

On Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Paul talked about his first WWE match at WrestleMania, calling it "electric" and painful. "It is electric. When there is someone you love in that ring and doing those moves....by the way, I didn't practice any of those moves. That surface is hard, it is not bouncy, it is not a trampoline, there is no give. It is plywood, it's wood. 'Wrestling is fake.' Shut the f*** up, I am sore. The left side of my body kills me right now. Those are real slams, they hurt."

