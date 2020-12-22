WWE Reportedly Looking to Launch Lucha Libre Program

✖

Reports of WWE looking to expand its developmental system to other countries have been popping up online for well over a year, with the latest being that NXT India in early 2021. On Monday Wrestling Inc. dropped a new report about another brand that is on the horizon, this one centering around Lucha libre in Mexico.

After dubbing the project, "NXT Mexico of sorts," Raj Giri reported, "The show would reportedly air in the U.S. WWE has spoken with a few people about running the project, but it is very early on in the planning stages. One of the names being considered as a consultant on the project is Chavo Guerrero Jr."

WWE launched its first expansion brand in late 2016 with NXT UK. Back in late 2019 it was reported that WWE attempted to buy the Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling Noah in order to get an NXT Japan brand off the ground, though the sale fell through.

WWE's current brands include Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, NXT, NXT UK, 205 Live and Main Event. Its roster already contains a number of luchadores (though some were unmasked when they signed with WWE), including the legendary Rey Mysterio, Andrade, Angel Garza, Gran Metalik, Humberto Carrillo, Lince Dorado, Kalisto and Santos Escobar.

