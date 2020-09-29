Mandy Rose Channels Classic Trish Stratus Look With Her New Ring Gear

✖

Mandy Rose made the jump to the Monday Night Raw roster this week, teaming up with Dana Brooke to beat Lana and Natalya in a tag team match. And if you thought Rose's appearance during the episode looked familiar, you weren't alone. Many fans were quick to notice that Rose's new ring gear hearkened back to Trish Stratus from her in-ring days. After the win Rose and Brooke cut a promo backstage about how they want the next crack at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, something she was never able to acquire while teaming with Sonya Deville as Fire & Desire.

The women's tag titles are currently somewhat in limbo. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were supposed to defend the title at Clash of Champions against the Riott Squad, but the match was scrapped hours before the event (reportedly COVID-19 related). WWE then announced the following night that the match would happen once the champs were medically cleared to compete again.

Ohhh YEAAA 😎 #TUCKy @tuckerwwe THIS IS BADASS! My Children Hood Crush @trishstratuscom and My Beautiful Peach 🍑 @WWE_MandyRose all wrapped up in one Recipe 🙌🏻 YOU CAN FEEL IT ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/1wlpijmf7m — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) September 29, 2020

Stratus herself took notice of the callback, then reacted to a few fans who noticed.

I love that so many years later you guys can eve remember my gear ☺️😘 #StratuspheriansAreTheBest❤️ https://t.co/nVFbBjNGHl — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) September 29, 2020

Rose was traded to Raw as part of a storyline involving Otis and The Miz, where the latter (somehow) used his influence to get WWE officials to make the trade. While she's now on the Red Brand, Otis is over on SmackDown trying to keep Miz and Morrison from taking his Money in the Bank briefcase away from him.

