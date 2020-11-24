Photo: Mandy Rose Gives an Update on Her Shoulder Injury

✖

Mandy Rose was originally booked to take part in the Women's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Team Match as a member of Team Raw at Survivor Series on Sunday. But that didn't happen. In the storyline, it was because Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax injured her during a six-woman tag match on Raw the week prior, while in reality, Rose suffered a shoulder injury the week prior after being tossed out of the ring and landing awkwardly on the apron shoulder-first. Rose's tag partner Dana Brooke was also written out of the match after Retribution's Reckoning attacked her backstage.

Rose took to Instagram on Tuesday with a photo of herself rehabbing her shoulder in the gym, saying she'll be back in action soon.

Rose was at the center of a relationship storyline with Otis for a large chunk of 2020, which eventually led to her facing Sonya Deville in a "Loser Leaves WWE" match at SummerSlam (which she won). She was then traded to Raw thanks to The Miz contacting USA Network officials and quickly started up a team with Brooke.

As for the Survivor Series match, Team Raw wound up winning with Lana as the sole survivor of the match. The bout ended when Bianca Belair tossed Nia Jax over the barricade but failed to get back in the ring in time for the 10-count.

