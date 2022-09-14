WWE Reveals Mandy Rose's Next Challenger on NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary

Tonight's one-year anniversary of WWE NXT 2.0 had to include the show's biggest faction in Toxic Attraction, and they didn't disappoint, as Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin, and NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose all headed to the ring. Rose had a lot to say about how they've been the biggest thing in NXT 2.0, and they've backed it up with an impressive Title reign. Jayne and Dolin also put the Women's Tag Team Champions on notice, but then Rose got her next challenger, as she was interrupted by Alba Fyre, and she was looking to make a statement.

Fyre made it clear she is ready to put some Title gold around her waist once more, getting in Toxic's face with her bat ready to go. She then pointed it at Jayne and Dolin, clearing them out of the way and going straight for Rose.

She pinned Rose against the ropes until Dolin and Jayne attacked her, but she still got the upper hand, hitting them with the bat and sending Toxic Attraction running out of the ring. Rose accidentally left her Title in the ring but she was able to grab it before Fyre got a hold of it, and it seems that Fyre will be her next challenger.

We'll have to wait and see when exactly Fyre challenges Rose for the Title, but it will probably be soon. Fyre has been on the outside looking in regarding the Title picture for a while now, and it makes sense for her to jump back into the Title scene for at least one more go.

That said, it's unclear if Fyre will actually defeat Rose. Whenever Rose eventually loses, Toxic Attraction is likely headed to the main roster, and Jayne and Dolin have already made appearances on SmackDown. Fyre had a lengthy Title reign in NXT UK, and while she's competed for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships since then, she hasn't become NXT Women's Champion yet since moving brands.

