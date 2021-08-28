✖

New reports have indicated that a WWE Superstar might have been injured during a recent taping for NXT. After TakeOver 36, NXT shifted to taping its next three episodes before returning to live television, and a report from Bodyslam.net reveals that multiple sources have said that Mandy Rose may have suffered an injury during her match. Rose, who recently moved over from Monday Night Raw, had her first match since returning to NXT against Sarray, but according to sources at the tapings, Rose was escorted backstage by her new allies Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne after a dropkick from Sarray sent her out. of the ring and to the floor.

After she was kicked out of the ring and to the outside, Dolin and Jayne covered her face with a towel and walked her backstage. The referee started the 10-count but before he finished he called for the bell, so perhaps he was informed of what was happening.

Sources also said that she returned later in the night alongside Dolin and Jayne as the crew attacked Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter, but when she appeared she was wearing a protective face mask. So, it would seem the towel to the face and the addition of a mask are related, but what is not known is if the injury is real or is kayfabe.

An injury of any kind is unfortunate, but the good news is that Rose seemed to be taking an active part in the attack later in the show, so if the injury is legit, it doesn't seem like she will be out of action long. That's great news, as over the past few weeks she's been appearing and assessing various talents within NXT, and just last week she finally made the offer to Dolin and Jayne to join her as a team. It would be unfortunate if right after that happened she had to step away for a while, but it doesn't seem like that's going to be an issue.

Hopefully, we'll get some clarity during the episode in some sort of backstage segment as to what her injury actually is, and whatever it is, we wish Rose a speedy recovery.

Are you excited for Rose's new faction? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!