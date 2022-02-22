More Details on WWE’s March 5 Live Event at Madison Square Garden

WWE will return to Madison Square Garden on March 5 for a WWE: Road to WrestleMania event. The house show was brought up at the beginning of this week’s Monday Night Raw as Paul Heyman confirmed that Brock Lesnar will have to defend the WWE Championship on that show. Lesnar’s opponent has been listed as Bobby Lashley for over a week and Heyman continued to push that idea but also hinted that he’ll find a replacement in the event that Lashley cannot pass the concussion protocol from the injury he suffered at Elimination Chamber. In reality, Lashley has been dealing with a shoulder injury since the Royal Rumble and is expected to be out of action for months, hence why he was taken out of the Chamber match before getting physical.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted recently that Lesnar vs. Lashley was originally added to the MSG show due to low ticket sales, describing it as “one of the lowest crowds in the last 80 years.” As of this writing, more than three thousand tickets are still available. Other matches that have been advertised include Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship, Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks facing Charlotte Flair and Natalya in a tag team match and a triple threat Raw Women’s Championship match between Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. There’s been no indication that the March 5 event will be broadcast.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1495929872643936256?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Saturday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view saw Lesnar mow through the rest of the competition inside the Chamber to win the WWE Championship for the seventh time in his career. His match with Reigns at WrestleMania 38 will now see both the WWE and Universal Championships on the line. WWE has not unified its world championships since 2013 when then-World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton defeated WWE Champion John Cena at that year’s TLC pay-per-view. The WWE World Heavyweight Championship would then be the company’s lone world title until 2016 when the Universal Championship was introduced alongside the newly minted brand split.

Do you think WWE will find a way to get the WWE title off Lesnar during the MSG event?