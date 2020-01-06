Watch: Matt Hardy Explains the Hidden Meaning Behind His ‘Free The Delete’ Series

Matt Hardy has been hard at work on his personal YouTube channel lately, reviving his Broken Universe now that he’s back to wrestling in his old-school persona on WWE television. The latest episode of the “Free The Delete” series saw him lose a Hardy Compound battle and watch his “Woken” persona be deleted, leading many fans to wonder if this is a hint towards him leaving the WWE in the near future. While Hardy hasn’t said anything outright about leaving, his contract is set ot expire in a couple of months and he’s talked about his “debt being repaid” in recent tweets.

On a new episode of his returning “Thoughts From The Throne” series, Hardy confirmed that there are hidden meanings behind the series.

“To everyone out there that is watching ‘Free The Delete,’ which is continuing on with that cinematic feel, I hope you’ve been enjoying them. I’ve been doing them in a very specific way where… I think in the professional wrestling business now if you’re or a performer or especially if you’re a promoter and you’re putting together events, we serve two masters,” Hardy said. “I think there’s the diehard fan that knows the deal and knows what’s going on. And I think that fanbase is growing exponentially and is getting larger every single day. That’s one audience that we definitely have to take care of cater to them. And the other audience is the casual fans. And there are casual fans out there that just love the casual concept of wrestling and this larger than life story, a good guy versus a bad guy. And they want to see a story happen that culminates in a match and there’s train wrecks along the way.

“There’s two masters we’re serving, and the point that I was saying was in ‘Free The Delete’ I’m trying to cater to both of those. That’s kind of how I try to perform in this day in age. … So if you see something in ‘Free The Delete’ that stands out and you think, ‘Maybe this means something?’ It means something.”

Hardy then announced that the latest episode in the series would drop on Friday.

Meanwhile on WWE television Hardy has been used to put over various midcard wrestelrs on the Raw roster such as Buddy Murphy and Drew McIntyre. His latest match saw his lose a gauntlet match for a shot at the United States Championship, falling to Ricochet.