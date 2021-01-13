WWE: Matthew McConaughey Says He's Interested in Getting Inside a Pro Wrestling Ring

✖

Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey recently spoke with Maria Menounos on the Better Together podcast, where he spoke about his lifelong fandom of professional wrestling. At one point he was asked if he ever considered stepping inside of a wrestling ring, and the Interstellar actor tipped his hand by saying, "You can't say too much about these things, but it is something that interests me."

Elsewhere in the interview, McConaughey discussed a memorable conversation he had with one of the most popular names in professional wrestling history, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"The Rock was telling me his story, about his storyline from good guy to bad guy, and how he felt it click in one night while he was there live, 'oh I just hooked him,'" he said (h/t Fightful via AfterBuzz). "And I love the suspension and disbelief that because my kids and I watch and they're starting to get that when they go, 'oh this is fake' I'm going, 'what are you talking about no way' and they're starting to get because I won't give them the wink yet, but they're starting to get that in there there's a bit of one you know, and then, so two of them, two of them are like, 'this isn't fake, well this is real,' so they're gettin' it, and that's so much of the fun of it, it's coming up this, this is real."

McConaughey has previous shown his wrestling fandom by appearing at numerous WWE events, popping up in the WWE ThunderDome, getting interviewed by Drew McIntyre and bonding over wrestling with John Cena on The Graham Norton Show.

Matthew McConaughey knows more wrestling moves than John Cena pic.twitter.com/gk1h99Q5BF — Spencer Love (@SpennyLove) October 27, 2020M

At 51 years old, the odds of McConaughey stepping inside of a wrestling ring are pretty slim. But we are just one week removed from seeing Snoop Dogg jump off the top rope on an episode of AEW Dynamite, so anything is possible.

Do you want to see McConaughey wrestle? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!