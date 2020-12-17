Report: WWE's Plans for Melina's Return in NXT Scrapped

✖

Former WWE Women's Champion Melina Perez popped up online back in September when PWInsider reported she had come to terms with WWE on a new contract that would have her back in the company for the first time since 2011. Perez shot down the report at the time, writing in a lengthy post on her Facebook, "I AM NOT signed with the WWE. But that doesn't mean it is not a possibility. My reason for this post is that it bothers me that these sites lie to fans. If I potentially get signed, don't forgive them for lying to you. I know there are those that aren't a fan of mine, but I still will care about them as I do my own fans. I don't like when people lie to you and/or bring your hopes up. You deserve better than that. YOU should demand better than that. They think it's ok to pull these stunts because you'll still follow or click that link. You should follow sites that don't treat you like you're stupid and do not lie to you. It seems like a lot of wrestling news sites do that though.

"I don't know what my future will hold but I know 2020 has taken so much from me," she added. "From all of us. Going back home to the WWE would feel like everything I've gone through was for this very moment. But we don't know what's going to happen."

However, a new report has emerged that seems to dispute Perez's denial. While speaking on PWTorch's TLC preview podcast this week, Johnny Fairplay claimed to have recently spoken with NXT's Robert Stone and stated he was supposed to start managing Melina. Those plans fell through, with Fairplay speculating that Perez was dealing with an injury.

"I hung out with Robbe E two weeks ago and he has no idea what he's going to do. His plan was to bring in Melina and manage in NXT," Perez said (h/t Fightful). "She had to have surgery or something. They're not using the guy."

Stone — who wrestled as Robbie E in Impact Wrestling and on the independent scene — has been working as a manager since arriving in NXT. His clients have included Chelsea Green, Aaliyah and Mercedes Martinez, though he hasn't been featured on NXT television in a while.

