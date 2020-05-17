Mick Foley Responds to Becky Lynch Crediting Him as Her Inspiration

✖

Becky Lynch dropped the major news this week that she was pregnant with her first child. "The Man" dropped the news at the start of Monday Night Raw, tearfully saying she would miss the WWE and its fans but that she would have to step away for a while. The emotional scene was praised by fans and wrestlers alike. One of the wrestlers who spoke out after the fact was WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who wrote, "This was one of the BEST things I have ever seen in

@WWE - some much needed AMAZING news in a difficult time."

Foley then shared a touching story about an interaction he saw between Lynch and a child, which the former champ responded to.

You're the reason I started day one of this journey. I wanted to be Mick Foley. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

Foley responded by saying it was one of the nicest things anyone had ever said about him. In an interview with ComicBook (while promoting the WWE Network documentary series Undertaker: The Last Ride) this week, Foley gave his thoughts on that entire interaction.

"I got teary eyed, I really did," Foley said. "It's funny because the bigger she got, the more credit she would give to me, although I actually did nothing, except I guess inspire her when she was younger."

In an interview with PEOPLE Magazine shortly after her announcement, Lynch revealed that her due date was set for December and that she had only learned about her pregnancy in April (she hadn't wrestled since WrestleMania 36 against Shayna Baszler). She also talked about how she always dreamed of being a mother and looks forward to raising a child alongside her fiancee Seth Rollins.

"I've always, always wanted kids," Lynch said, adding that her due date is in December. "I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?'"

"When we got together, things started to look a lot clearer and I knew he was the person that I wanted to have kids with — that this was going to happen and it was just a matter of when," she later added. "Seth is one of the smartest people I know," the star, who is originally from Ireland, says of her fiancé. "He's just got an insane work ethic, insane integrity and he is the most generous, kindhearted person. He's very, very focused on what the right thing to do is and always looking to grow and correct himself and be better so he can be the best person for me, and now, the best father," she continues."

