Report: WWE Reviving a Classic Championship for Current Storyline

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase has been popping up on NXT in recent weeks to repeatedly make Cameron Grimes look foolish. The two are set to have a "Million Dollar Face-Off" on this coming week's episode of NXT, and according to The Mat Men Podcast's Andrew Zarian (who has broken a few major stories lately), it's going to lead to the return of the Million Dollar Championship. Zarian's source did not specify if the title would be back for only one night or would stick around for a while.

DiBiase first introduced the title in 1988 after failing to win the vacated WWF Championship against "Macho Man" Randy Savage in the main event of WrestleMania IV. The title was never considered a legitimate championship in the WWE, seen more like a prop to help DiBiase's act, but it was defended on a number of occasions. Virgil managed to beat DiBiase for the title at SummerSlam in 1991, only to drop it back to the "Million Dollar Man" in November of that year. DiBiase abandoned the title in 1992 after winning the WWF Tag Team Championships, but it has since been resurrected twice — once as a gift to The Ringmaster (Steve Austin before he was "Stone Cold") in late 1995 and again in April 2010 to Ted DiBiase Jr.

This week's episode will also see Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart face Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai and Bobby Fish vs. Pete Dunne.

WHO FILMED THIS?! THIS WAS SUPPOSED TO BE BEHIND CLOSED DOORS! @WWENXT https://t.co/Crk6ivwOJe — Cameron Grimes (@CGrimesWWE) May 19, 2021

This past week saw WWE cut a number of NXT wrestlers and Performance Center trainees reportedly due to budget cuts. The biggest names that were released this time around were Alexander Wolfe (a former tag champion who was on NXT the day before his release) and The Velveteen Dream (who had not wrestled on NXT television since December).