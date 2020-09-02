The Miz Pushes for a WrestleMania 37 Match With Roman Reigns

✖

When WWE announced that WrestleMania 37 would take place at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California (outside of Los Angeles) earlier this year, former WWE Champion The Miz made the bold claim on Instagram that if he wasn't in the main event of the 2021 pay-per-view, he would quit. In a new interview with Daniel Trainor of Awards Watch this week, Miz took things one step further by saying he wants the match to be with the newly-crowned Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

"I need to take my own advice and start getting more serious," Miz said (h/t Pro Wrestling Sheet for transcript). "Getting more elevated inside the WWE ring to where people will view me as a viable opponent for someone like Roman Reigns as Universal champion with Paul Heyman by his side. I know what I need to do now."

In a separate interview with ComicBook back in July, Miz said he was very serious about his original ultimatum.

"I make goals for myself that are sometimes, almost you look at and go 'that's unattainable.' And every goal I've ever had, I've accomplished, and then some," Miz said. "And so this is a goal I have. This is a goal that I've set out to do. It's a goal that I said, 'I'm going to main event WrestleMania 37. That's exactly where I need to be.' And that's what I plan on doing. There is no other options for me. That's the option. That's the way I shift my mind and I focus. It's just the way I am. I make a goal for myself and I do everything in my power to achieve that goal. And I haven't had a goal that I haven't met."

Miz has not been anywhere near the WrestleMania main event since his WWE Championship match with John Cena at WrestleMania XXVII.

"The Big Dog" made his surprise return to WWE television at SummerSlam, then shocked the wrestling world by aligning himself with Paul Heyman on the following SmackDown. He closed out Payback on Sunday by winning the Universal Championship in a triple threat with Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

As of now, neither Reigns nor Heyman have addressed the nature of their alliance.

. @WWE @WWETheBump Sigh 1 - @notsam is a schmuck 2 - I'm not a manager. When you call a @WWE Superstar a "pro wrestler," THEN you can call me a manager. Get with the program 3 - #WHBMARRSBMARR What Happens Between me and @WWERomanReigns STAYS Between Me and #RomanReigns https://t.co/JS4fasWJCS — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) September 2, 2020

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.